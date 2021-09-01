(TNS) CHICAGO — When Ke’Bryan Hayes left Sunday’s game with a right hand contusion, it wasn’t clear what exactly happened.
There hadn’t been a play on the field that stood out as particularly painful, and there hadn’t been camera shots of the Pirates’ third baseman grimacing after a specific swing. Manager Derek Shelton said after the game that the injury happened “during the game at some point,” but left it at that.
In hindsight, Shelton was likely trying to protect his player by hiding the actual cause.
Before the Pirates opened their series against the White Sox on Tuesday, Hayes spoke to the media about his injury. Presumably after his sixth inning at-bat he exited the game at the beginning of the eighth inning — Hayes was frustrated after striking out looking. He went into the dugout, took off his helmet and slammed it. The recoil caused a blood blister in between his index and middle fingers, and it swelled up and bruised after that.
Eventually, Hayes couldn’t play through the pain. He said Tuesday that he can throw a little bit, or at least tough it out enough to get sufficient velocity on his throws, but he is still not swinging a bat.
The outburst is understandable to an extent, given both the Pirates’ struggles this season and Hayes’ own up-and-down year at the plate, but it is also surprising, especially for a player who prides himself on staying cool and being even-keeled. For that reason, Hayes is frustrated now that he’s missing more games from such a self-inflicted injury.
“I missed two months already this year,” Hayes said. “I’ve got to be a lot smarter than that. It’s not fair to my teammates, the manager, making the lineup and all that stuff, so just got to be smarter than that, especially with all the time I’ve missed.”
On the bright side, if there is one, Shelton said immediately after Sunday’s game that Hayes had X-rays and they came back negative. As of right now, his injury is still being categorized as day-to-day, and the Pirates plan to reexamine the hand Wednesday as they decide his next steps.
