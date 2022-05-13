(TNS) BALTIMORE — Rich Strike, the 80-1 long shot who thrilled the racing world with his late charge to victory in the Kentucky Derby, will skip the Preakness, owner Rick Dawson said.
Rich Strike’s absence will rob the race of its customary tension, with no Triple Crown narrative at stake and no debate over the historic underdog’s chances to do it again. Ratings on NBC plummeted 29% in 2019, when none of the top three Derby finishers ran in the Preakness.
“It’s disappointing,” said NBC racing analyst Randy Moss. “Clearly, we would prefer that Rich Strike run in the Preakness, because he did capture the imagination of the sports public with the way he won and the improbability of it all. Not to mention that the people involved with Rich Strike are so likable and so humble, with a lot of meat on that bone from a storytelling perspective.”
Preakness organizers had hoped this year would represent a return to normal for Baltimore’s largest annual sporting event after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to October in 2020 and limited attendance last spring. The event’s infield festival will be back after a two-year absence, with no limit on the crowd, which hit a record high of 134,487 in 2018.
Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed originally planned to run Rich Strike in the Derby and come back five weeks later for the Belmont Stakes.
“Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby, it’s very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Dawson said in a statement provided by Preakness organizers. “However, after much discussion & consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed & a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks.”
Reed had indicated since the morning after the Derby that he expected to enter Rich Strike in the Preakness if he held up well in training. In an update from his home track in Kentucky on Wednesday, Reed said: “Everything seems good.”
The trainer did not immediately respond to telephone and text messages Thursday.
The decision to skip the Preakness is unusual but not unprecedented.
Technically, Mandaloun was the last Derby winner not to run in the Preakness, and that was just last year. But Medina Spirit was considered Derby champion at the time and only lost his title nine months later because of a medication violation. Medina Spirit did run at Pimlico Race Course and finished third.
Country House, who won the 2019 Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified, did not travel to the Preakness because of a cough and never raced again. Before his defection, it had been 23 years since a Derby champion failed to take a shot at the second leg of the Triple Crown.
