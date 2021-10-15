(TNS) NASHVILLE — There’s a big difference between beginning a five-game road trip with consecutive losses and responding to the initial loss.
On Thursday in Nashville, that difference also happened to be the first victory in Seattle Kraken history.
Just like in Vegas, the Kraken came back, but this time, it pulled out the 4-3 win. The Predators jumped out to a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the contest, but the Kraken stormed back with two power play goals before Alexander Wennberg netted the go-ahead tally in the second.
The Kraken stopped the Predators transition moving the puck through the neutral zone, using an aggressive forecheck in its offensive end to dominate the possession game the way it showed it had the potential to do in the preseason; but, despite the strong middle of the game, the Kraken had to survive a third period where it didn’t get a shot on goal until Brandon Tanev netted an empty-netter, his second goal of the game, with 1:21 left in the third.
