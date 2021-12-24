(TNS) Frodo, a shy black pitbull whose long ears graced Sports Illustrated, and the last surviving pooch of a dog fighting ring financed by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, died Monday surrounded by his adoptive human family and a final steak meal. He is estimated to have been about 15 years old.
While Frodo’s likes — fast zoomies in his yard, car rides, and cuddles — may not seem particularly noteworthy, they add up to a powerful legacy for a dog once seen as beyond help and rehabilitation because of the abuse he’d endured.
In another life, Frodo would have been sentenced to death after his rescue. At the time of Frodo’s rescue, groups like PETA thought the more humane thing for animals who’d been forced to fight was to end their suffering. The thinking went that these abused animals could never lead a normal life.
