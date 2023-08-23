(TNS) “Sandstorm” will have a different look and feel when it’s played at South Carolina football’s game this season against Kentucky.
The Finnish DJ and record producer Darude will perform his hit “Sandstorm” at a pregame concert at Gamecock Park before USC plays the Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 18, head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday. Darude will also serve as the game’s celebrity starter. Beamer is the son of former Murray State Head Coach Frank Beamer and spent several of his childhood years in Murray when Frank was both an assistant and head coach for the Racers.
