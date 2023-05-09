(TNS)  With Mage in good health coming off his Kentucky Derby victory, his trainer and owners are leaning toward running him in the May 20 Preakness Stakes, but they will take a cautious approach in determining their next step.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. and co-owner Ramiro Restrepo, who teamed to buy the Derby champion for $290,000 at the Fasig-Tipton auction in Timonium last May, said the Preakness is a strong consideration.

