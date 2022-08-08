(TNS) ATLANTA  — It became my postgame ritual. I’d head home after a Braves’ game, and I’d listen to another game on Sirius XM. I became a fan of the Giants’ crew — Jon Miller, Duane Kiper, Mike Krukow and Dave Flemming — but I’d always check the Dodgers’ broadcast first. If my drive time coincided with a Vin Scully radio inning, that’s where I stayed.

I’m among those folks who came to know baseball not via TV but through the gentler sounds of AM radio. If we were going somewhere in the car, we’d listen to the Reds. If they were playing a night game, I’d listen until bedtime. Sometimes I’d lie in the dark and make use of a device called an earphone — one skinny white cord, one tiny bud you popped in an ear.