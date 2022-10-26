(TNS)
– The Miami Marlins have their manager.
The Marlins on Tuesday announced St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as the 14th manager in the franchise’s 31-year history (not including the one-game stints by Cookie Rojas in 1996 and Brandon Hyde in 2011).
He replaces Don Mattingly, who had been the Marlins’ skipper for the past seven seasons before he and the Marlins mutually agreed to let his contract expire at the end of the season with both Mattingly and the club saying it was time for a new voice to lead the team.
In a release announcing his hire, Schumaker thanked Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman, general manager Kim Ng and the Marlins organization for giving him “an opportunity to manage a very talented team.”
“Delivering a winning, sustainable culture with the expectation of getting into the postseason is the next step for this organization and South Florida — and I can’t wait to get started,” Schumaker added.
Schumaker, 42, just finished his first season as bench coach for the Cardinals, a team with which he won two World Series during his 11-year playing career. He was on the team albeit not on the playoff roster in 2006 and play in 11 games during the 2011 playoffs, including recording the go-ahead hit in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Philies and starting Games 5, 6 and 7 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.
“As we continue to grow as an organization, we felt it was important to find an individual who had been a part of a winning culture,” Ng said in a release.
