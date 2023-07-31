(TNS) ST. LOUIS — Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz tossed a second consecutive scoreless outing of at least six innings to stop the recent slide and send the team into the off day on a winning note.

The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing slide with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a four-game series in front of an announced crowd of 43,670 at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon. That was the eighth shutout of the season for the Cardinals’ pitching staff.

Tags

Recommended for you