(TNS) COOPERSTOWN — In a baseball journey that included being cut from his varsity baseball team as a sophomore, Fred McGriff knew he would appreciate every aspect of speaking in front of 48 Hall of Fame members Sunday afternoon at the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The likeable McGriff, a power-hitting first baseman, smiled often throughout his 20-minute speech at Clark Sports Center. It was the first of two authored Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen.
The two humble stars, both of whom did not believe Sunday’s induction would ever come their way, each delivered eloquent speeches that rarely spoke about their baseball exploits. They focused on the people who shaped them and helped make a blue-collar work ethic pay off by receiving the ultimate baseball accolade.
“I am humbled to be standing on this stage with the greatest players to ever play this game,” McGriff said. “Honestly, I would have been happy to play just one day in the big leagues. This means a lot to me, so I encourage you whatever your dream is to never give up.”
Perhaps no single player in baseball history had the perception of his on-field accomplishments altered more by baseball’s steroid era than McGriff, who finished his career with 493 home runs, 1,550 RBIs and a .284 average. When 50 home run seasons suddenly started appearing annually during the second half of McGriff’s career, the player nicknamed the “Crime Dog” continued to amass his usual numbers that hovered around 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.
Easily one of the most profound statistics McGriff produced was appearing as a cleanup hitter in 1,825 starts, the third-highest total for a player since 1900 behind Eddie Murray (2,038 games) and Honus Wagner (1,932 games).
He is one of four players to lead both the American and National Leagues in home runs and 10 times hit at least 30 home runs in a season, the first ever to do so with five different teams.
A five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner widely revered by his peers failed to earn election from the baseball writers. McGriff landed his induction by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee in December. He received 16 out of 16 votes.
McGriff ended up being one of the biggest trade steals of the 1990s when Atlanta Braves general manager John Schuerholz, also a Hall of Fame member, landed him in a 1993 deal from the San Diego Padres. Two years later, McGriff played a vital role in the Braves capturing the 1995 World Series title against Cleveland. He hit a home run in his first World Series at-bat and batted .303 with 10 home runs in 50 postseason games overall.
Rolen made a meteoric rise up the ballot and was elected in his sixth year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January. He received just 10.2 percent of the vote in his first year of eligibility, the lowest total by a player who was eventually elected into the Hall. Rolen garnered 297 votes (76.3 percent) to earn election.
A third baseman known more for his defensive prowess than his offense, Rolen supplemented winning eight Gold Gloves by batting .281 with 316 home runs, 1,287 RBIs and 118 stolen bases in a career playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. He was a seven-time All-Star selection who never played any position other than third base.
Rolen, who was named as the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies, is one of 35 players in MLB history to produce 2,000 hits, 300 home runs and 500 doubles. He helped propel St. Louis to the 2006 World Series championship, batting .421 in a five-game title triumph over the Detroit Tigers.
Rolen emotionally capped his address by tipping a Hall-of-Fame hat to his family, including his parents. Earlier, he talked about a lesson from his dad when Rolen struggled at an all-star basketball event. Rolen’s father told his son to “do that then” when asked what he might be able to do against players he felt inferior to. That advice cemented the unrelenting work ethic that proved to be the cornerstone of Rolen’s career.
“It gave me a simple mindset that I would never be unprepared or outworked. ‘Well, do that then’ put me on this stage today,” Rolen said. “I think right now I am speaking to my son and daughter and maybe your son and daughter about effort. If you walk through the plaque gallery at the Hall, you will be blown away by baseball greatness. Baseball greatness is sitting behind me. Each has their story and they have told it right here. These stories are not all the same.”
