Hall of Fame

Tampa's Fred McGriff was joined for Saturday's Hall of Fame media session by Hall executive Craig Muder, left, and fellow inductee Scott Rolen.

 Marc Topkin

(TNS)  COOPERSTOWN — In a baseball journey that included being cut from his varsity baseball team as a sophomore, Fred McGriff knew he would appreciate every aspect of speaking in front of 48 Hall of Fame members Sunday afternoon at the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The likeable McGriff, a power-hitting first baseman, smiled often throughout his 20-minute speech at Clark Sports Center. It was the first of two authored Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen.

Tags

Recommended for you