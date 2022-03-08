MEMPHIS — After being left for dead in January and early February, Memphis suddenly appears to be the threat many college basketball observers were predicting would emerge in the preseason.
The Tigers served notice of this fact on Sunday by defeating American Athletic Conference Houston for the second time this season. Where Memphis (20-9) beat the No. 14 Cougars (26-6) in Houston by 10 points late last month, Sunday’s 75-61 win came in dominating fashion from start to finish at the FedEx Forum.
The win is the Tigers’ 10th in their last 11 outings. It was only a little more than a month ago that the Tigers were struggling at 9-8 and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. Now, its loss to No. 19 Murray State in December is not looking so bad as the Tigers appear to have emerged from their troubles.
