(TNS) Flashback six weeks ago, and the Mets didn’t have to pay any attention to the rest of the league’s standings. They were, after all, sitting comfortably in first place with a 4.5-game lead in the NL East. But this is mid-September, and the Mets are in third place fighting for the playoffs with just 16 games to go.
Even though running through the Mets’ own mediocre division seemed like their best path to clinching a postseason spot, in recent days the wild-card race has opened up another opportunity for the club. The Amazin’s entered Tuesday closer to grabbing a wild-card spot than climbing to the top of their division.
So it didn’t help that the Mets lost 7-6 to the Cardinals, one of the four teams ahead of them in the wild-card standings, in extra innings on Tuesday night at Citi Field. Mets reliever Jake Reed, fresh off the injured list, gave up three runs to the Cardinals in the top of the 11th inning.
For most of the night, the Mets were poised to gain ground in both the NL East and wild-card standings. The Reds and Phillies, also two of the four teams ahead of the Amazin’s for a wild-card berth, both lost to the Pirates and Cubs, respectively. The Braves, sitting atop the NL East division, lost to the Rockies. Instead of making progress, the Mets’ loss to St. Louis pushed them four games behind the second wild-card spot.
The Mets (72-74) jumped out to an early lead after four of their first five batters reached base via singles in the first inning, leading to a two-run edge. Marcus Stroman, who completed six innings for the 17th time out of his MLB-leading 31 starts this season, gave those two runs back in the fourth inning. The Mets reclaimed the lead in the fifth, on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, but the one-run margin again was not enough to hold on.
Mistakenly, Jeurys Familia was manager Luis Rojas’ reliever of choice in the eighth inning of a one-run game. He failed his assignment against the top of the Cardinals order after walking Paul Goldschmidt and surrendering a two-run, go-ahead home run to Tyler O’Neill. St. Louis grabbed the lead in the eighth for the first time all night, and one frame later the Mets’ newest impact bat sent the game to extras.
Javy Baez cranked a game-tying home run just over the orange line adorning the left-field wall to leadoff the bottom of the ninth inning. He kept the Mets alive with his ninth home run since arriving in Queens, but Baez alone could not carry the team.
The Mets lineup went hitless (0-for-19) between Baez’s first-inning bunt single and his ninth-inning home run. They eventually came up short in the bottom of the 11th inning, with the tying and winning run stranded on second and first as Albert Almora grounded out to end the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.