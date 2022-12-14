SPORTS-FBC-WHATTOWATCH-GET

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach watches his team warm up before playing Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images/TNS)

 Bob Levey

(TNS) The college football world is reacting with shock and sadness to the death of Mike Leach, Mississippi State’s one-of-a-kind coach and wanna-be pirate.

AL.com’s Joseph Goodman writes: “Mike Leach’s pursuit of knowledge was contagious and inspiring. For me, and for a lot of people who admired him, that’s what his legacy will always represent.