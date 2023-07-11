SPORTS-BBO-ALLSTAR-LINEUPS-GET

All-Star Game starting pitchers Zac Gallen (23) of the Arizona Diamondbacks (left) and Gerrit Cole (45) of the New York Yankees (right) pose for a photo prior to Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alika Jenner

(TNS) SEATTLE — Before it got filled with imbibing fans, standing shoulder to shoulder while baseballs from the afternoon workout and Home Run Derby rained down upon them, the T-Mobile Pen hosted the managers and starting pitcher news conference for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Monday morning.

American League manager Dusty Baker of the Astros and National League manager Rob Thomsen of the Phillies announced their starting lineups for tonight’s game and brought along their starting pitchers for the event — Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks.

