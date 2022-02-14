(TNS) Rob Manfred promised a “good proposal” Saturday, as Major League Baseball returned to the bargaining table opposite the MLB Players Association. The general reaction from players who were locked out by the commissioner on Dec. 2: Not good enough.
And now, not only is spring training all but certain to be delayed, but an on-time start to the regular season may be in peril.
In the parties’ first meeting on core economics in 11 days, representatives of MLB and the owners made a wide-ranging proposal that moved slightly in the players’ direction, though still nowhere near the midpoint between the sides, on minimum salary, the competitive-balance (luxury) tax threshold, and a bonus pool for entry-level (pre-arbitation) players, among other issues, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the talks. The union is expected to review the offer and decide on next steps, but sources characterized the players as underwhelmed by the changes.
Pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training Tuesday and Wednesday. Although MLB hasn’t formally announced a delay and the owners could vote to rescind the lockout at any time, Manfred said Thursday that camps will not open until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached and ratified.
Minor-league players on 40-man rosters are the untold stories of MLB’s lockout
The focus now shifts to the regular season. Opening day is scheduled for March 31. Based on Manfred’s stated timeline of a few days from a deal to the opening of camps and a spring training that lasts at least four weeks, the sides likely have about 10-12 days to come to an agreement. Manfred said last week that missing regular-season games would constitute “a disastrous outcome for this industry.”
Saturday’s meeting was never expected to produce an agreement. But both sides were hopeful that the first proposal from MLB since Jan. 25 would lead to a narrowing of the chasm that exists between them on most economics-related topics, particularly pertaining to higher pay for young players and competitive balance. If the sides are any closer, the movement appears to be minimal.
