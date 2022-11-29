(TNS) MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have been there before, down three touchdowns and threatening to send the third-quarter crowd back out to the tailgates.
(TNS) MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have been there before, down three touchdowns and threatening to send the third-quarter crowd back out to the tailgates.
Nothing a special teams touchdown or two can’t fix.
Malik Flowers sparked a run of 31 straight points with a record-tying kickoff return, and the Grizzlies sped past Ohio Valley Conference champion Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in an FCS playoff game Saturday.
Lucas Johnson threw for 306 yards and two scores as the Grizzlies (8-4) advanced to a road game with No. 3 seed and defending national champion North Dakota State next Saturday.
It was reminiscent of 2009, when the Griz scored the last 40 points of a 61-48 win over South Dakota State, again at Washington Grizzly Stadium, again in the playoffs — and again sparked by a kickoff return. This time the Griz weren’t done: Not long after Flowers’ kick return TD, Junior Bergen took a punt 58 yards for another touchdown.
In between, Lucas Johnson found Keelan White with a 17-yard touchdown pass.
It was three touchdowns in 4 minutes and change of the third quarter, eating up a 24-3 deficit.
Nico Ramos’ 32-yard field goal gave the Grizzlies (8-4) the lead for good, 27-24, with 12:28 left in the game. Johnson’s 19-yard dart to Cole Grossman with 6:42 capped the scoring.
A sparse but loud Washington-Grizzly crowd of around 15,000 saw the home team give up a scoop and score and a couple long drives. When Geno Hess scored his second TD of the game — set up by a 26-yard, scrambling, wobbly throw that Ryan Flourney caught at the Grizzlies’ 17-yard line — it was 24-3.
Then the Redhawks committed a post-touchdown personal foul and kicked off to Flowers.
The senior had the ball bounce off his facemask, but recovered it, spun around and almost instantly was in the clear. The return covered 80 yards and cut the gap to 24-10.
