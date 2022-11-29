Racers all over hess

Murray State defender Nate Chambers puts the clamps on Southeast Missouri runner Geno Hess with help from defensive back Dylan Appleton (19), as teammates Zach Aschemann (97) and Andrew Long (56) also move in to assist at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

 JAMIE PRINCE/ For Murray State Athletics

(TNS) MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have been there before, down three touchdowns and threatening to send the third-quarter crowd back out to the tailgates.

Nothing a special teams touchdown or two can’t fix.