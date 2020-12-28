MEMPHIS — Memphis took a fourth-quarter lead but could not hold it as visiting Atlanta used a 15-6 run to take command down the stretch and claim a 122-112 win Saturday night at the FedEx Forum.
Memphis took a 104-103 lead with 5:04 to play in the fourth quarter, following a lay-in from Murray State product Ja Morant. Following Morant’s basket, though, Atlanta ripped off a 15-6 run to take control of the game at 118-110 after a transition basket from Trae Young with just 56 seconds remaining in the game. Atlanta would lead by at least six points the remainder of the game.
Young led the Hawks with 36 points, three rebounds and nine assists on 10-of-24 shooting in 35 minutes. Young’s 36 points are the most points the Grizzlies have given up to a Hawks player in franchise history (the previous mark being 31 to Antoine Walker). Morant totaled a team-high 28 points (10-of-21 FG), seven assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes of action for the Grizzlies. With his 28 points, Morant now holds the Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for points scored in the first two games of a regular season.
Saturday’s loss gave the Grizzlies back-to-back losses to begin the season for the second-consecutive season. This was the Grizzlies’ first loss to the Hawks since March 13, 2019, and their first loss to Atlanta inside the FedEx Forum since March 11, 2017.
Atlanta scored 122 points on 42.7 percent shooting, while also going 33-of-38 from the free-throw line. Memphis has allowed their opponents to attempt 67 free-throws through two games, while the Grizzlies have gone to the line just 47 times.
Atlanta’s bench outscored the Memphis second-unit 46-22 in Saturday’s game. The Hawks’ reserves shot 55.6 percent (15-of-27) from the field while limiting the Grizzlies reserves to 31.8 percent (7-of-22) shooting.
Atlanta’s second-unit knocked down 8-of-12 shots from behind the 3-point line, led by Kevin Huerter, who finished 4-of-5 from 3-point range in route to 21 points off the bench.
The Grizzlies converted 15 Hawks turnovers into 26 points on the offensive end. Memphis only allowed 10 turnovers, leading to just 12 points for the Hawks. Memphis outscored Atlanta 16-8 in fast-break points.
However, after shooting 43.7 percent from the field in the first three quarters, Memphis’ offense went cold in the final period, shooting just 6-of-22 from the floor for 27.3 percent.
“For us, we just have to keep playing all four quarters,” Morant said after the game. “We have stuff we can work on, but we’re fine.”
The game was a matchup between two of the NBA’s brightest stars. Atlanta’s Young has quickly ascended to be one of the top guards in the league. Morant is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.
“We’re both young talents trying to be the face of the league,” Morant said. “We’ll play against each other many times. We exchanged jerseys last year from my play. The sky’s the limit for him. I hope he has a successful career.”
