(TNS) LONDON — Collin Morikawa of the United States held off a thrilling challenge from Jordan Spieth to create history with victory in the 149th Open on his championship debut at a sun-drenched Royal St George’s.
Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship on just his second major start, held his nerve superbly on the closing stretch to become the first player to win two different majors at their first attempt. A closing 66 gave the 24-year-old a winning total of 15 under par and two-shot victory, with Spieth also returning a 66 and world No. 1 Jon Rahm doing likewise to share third on 11 under with 54-hole leader Louis Oosthuizen.
Morikawa began the day a shot behind Oosthuizen, but, with the South African making a stuttering start, Morikawa followed six straight pars with birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth to open up a three-shot lead over Spieth. The former Open champion had fallen four behind with two early bogeys, but eagled the seventh and birdied the ninth to be out in 34 and emerge as Morikawa’s biggest rival.
The gap remained three as Morikawa and Spieth traded birdies on the ninth and 10th respectively, before a brilliant par save from over the 10th green kept Morikawa in command. A brilliant up and down from left of the 15th gave Morikawa some vital breathing space.
Oosthuizen had been hoping to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Open since Rory McIlroy in 2014, 11 years to the day since he lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews. But after dropping just his fourth shot of the week after missing the green with his approach to the fourth, Oosthuizen thinned his bunker shot on the par-five seventh into more sand to run up a costly six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.