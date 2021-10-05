GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ole Miss (8-2-2, 3-1-0 SEC) grabbed an early lead and made it stand up on Sunday, holding strong on a warm afternoon under the Florida sun to pick up a 1-0 victory over the host Gators (3-6-3, 2-1-1 SEC) at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.
After weathering an early spell of pressure from the Gators, Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead behind its talisman. Hitting a feed from Haleigh Stackpole down the wing first time, Mo O’Connor found Murray native Channing Foster in the box and the fifth-year senior buried the chance, turning her defender and hammering home her fifth goal of the season.
Foster attended Murray High before transferring to Graves County, but still lists Murray as her hometown.
The Rebels continued to look dangerous going forward throughout the rest of the half, and would have doubled their lead in the 33rd minute on a Molly Martin header if not for an excellent save from Gator keeper Alexa Goldberg. Instead, Ole Miss took it’s 1-0 lead into the halftime break.
While Ole Miss was unable to find a second goal, the Rebel defense did well to keep the Florida attack at bay in the second half.
The Gators’ had a quality chance to equalize came in the 73rd minute on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. While the ensuing shot cleared the Rebel wall, Ashley Orkus was well positioned to corral the ball.
Florida hurled a relentless effort forward in the waning minutes but Ole Miss was able to hang on, winning for the fifth time in the last six matches and picking up the program’s first-ever win in Gainesville.
QUICK KICKS
• Channing Foster’s first half goal was the 40th of her career, extending her lead as the SEC’s active leading goal scorer.
• Haleigh Stackpole’s assist was her 12th of the season and 11th in the last nine matches. Stackpole ranks second in the nation in the category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.