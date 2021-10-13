BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fresh on the heels of a pair of victories over No. 19 South Carolina and at Texas A&M, Ole Miss’ Channing Foster and Ashley Orkus were recognized for their stellar play with SEC weekly awards on Monday.
Scoring a pair of goals and recording an assist on the week, Foster, whose hometown is Murray, was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Surprisingly, it is the first-ever weekly award from the league office for the SEC’s active leading scorer. On the other side of the pitch, Orkus was named the conference’s defensive player of the week after allowing one goal with seven saves. It is the first time in program history that Ole Miss has received both the offensive and defensive weekly awards in the same season from the league office.
After assisting on Ramsey Davis’ game-winning goal on Thursday against the Gamecocks, Foster upped her game to lead Ole Miss to victory at Texas A&M. The senior garnered a brace against the Aggies, her second multi-goal game of the season and the sixth of her career. The goals were No. 41 and 42 of Foster’s career, moving into third place on Ole Miss’ all-time scoring list ahead of Rebel great Sarah Comeaux.
Ole Miss will enjoy an extended break with without a match during the midweek, next returning home to host Vanderbilt on Sunday. Kicking off at noon, the match will air live on national TV on the SEC Network.
