OXFORD, Miss. — Murray native Channing Foster’s senior season at Mississippi ended with her doing something no other women’s soccer player has done in the history of the Southeastern Conference.
A forward/midfielder, Foster was named to the All-SEC team for her fifth consecutive season. This year’s First Team nod was her third straight such honor.
She ended this season with team-high nine goals for Ole Miss, which allowed her to finish her Rebel career with 44, with ranks No. 2 all time at the school. She also had four match-winning goals as she developed a reputation as one of the most dangerous late-match players in the conference.
Foster played at Murray High before transferring to Graves County, where she graduated.
The Rebels reached the SEC Tournament semifinals, but fell to eventual champion Tennessee, 3-2, in Orange Beach, Alabama. Foster scored a goal in that loss. Ole Miss then lost 2-1 to Saint Louis in its NCAA Tournament opener.
