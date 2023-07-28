SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-US-HORAN-NETHERLANDS-GET

USA's midfielder #10 Lindsey Horan (C) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between the United States and the Netherlands at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 27, 2023. (Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Marty Melville/AFP

(TNS) WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Netherlands was on its way to Women’s World Cup history Thursday when it made the biggest mistake of the tournament.

It poked the bear.

Recommended for you