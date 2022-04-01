(TNS) A team will no longer get eliminated from an NFL postseason the way the Buffalo Bills did at the Kansas City Chiefs in January’s divisional round playoff game.
The league passed a rule change on Tuesday at the NFL annual meeting at The Breakers that guarantees — for postseason games — both teams will receive at least one possession in overtime. The rule change does not affect regular-season games.
The NFL adopted the proposal made by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, but amended it to only be implemented in the playoffs. The league withdrew the alternate proposal made by the Tennessee Titans, in which a game can also end if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown that is followed by a successful two-point conversion.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Dolphins were one of three teams, along with the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings, that voted against the rule change. In January’s Chiefs-Bills playoff game, the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and eliminated the Bills by scoring a touchdown without ever having to play defense.
