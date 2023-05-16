(TNS) Southern Illinois’ odd-year magic continued Saturday when it made mincemeat of Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game, short-gaming the Sycamores 10-2 in five innings at Charlotte West Stadium.
This came two days after Indiana State ended Murray State’s season with a 2-1 win in 12 innings.
The sixth-seeded Salukis (36-18) earned their fourth NCAA Tournament bid in the last seven years — all in odd-numbered years. They joined the 2017 and 2021 teams in winning the MVC tourney to get the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA field.
They did so with four wins in as many days after going 3-13 to close the regular season and finishing with a sub-.500 record in the Valley.
“I had no doubt in this team,” said pitcher Madi Eberle, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “Even if we got knocked down, we were going to come back stronger, no matter what. No doubt ever in this team’s abilities.”
After tense wins over UIC, Illinois State and Belmont, SIU left no doubt. It chased Lexi Benko (14-9) with five second inning runs, then worked over relievers Cassi Newbanks and Lauren Sackett for five more runs in the third.
“It felt good to pop the top off in this game,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell.
SIU now heads to Salt Lake City for the NCAA Regionals, hosted by PAC 12 champion Utah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.