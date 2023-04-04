(TNS) ST. LOUIS — This latest refinement of Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman as a bona fide impact hitter started well before the beginning of this season. For that matter, it started well before spring training. In many ways it even started before he spent the offseason making adjustments to his swing mechanics.
The improvements Gorman has made that clearly were evident in the first series of this season really began at the end of last season, when he took more than his share of lumps against major-league pitchers who’d found a hole in his swing and hammered it over and over again like a spike into the ground.
Ideally, Gorman, 22, would’ve skipped over the struggle and gone right to success. However, baseball can be humbling that way.
The stretch of 38 plate appearances at the end of last season in which he went four for 35 with 17 strikeouts and three walks paved the way for him to enjoy days such as Sunday. That’s when he bashed two home runs and served as a driving force behind a 9-4 series-clinching win over the Toronto Blue Jays in front of an announced sellout crowd of 45,525 at Busch Stadium in which the Cardinals hit four homers.
“Everyone feels they’re ready for the big leagues at some point,” Gorman said. “Once you do get up here, you think you belong. Then it’s just — I say all the time, it’s a chess match and game of adjustments. You’ve got to be able to make those adjustments quick and be able to kind of go back and forth and realize what they’re trying to do.”
Gorman recorded the second-longest home run of his career with his 446-foot blast in the first inning, a two-run homer that capped a four-run inning for the Cardinals. His longest career homer was 449 feet, against Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser on May 28, 2022.
Gorman also registered the second multi-homer game of his career, the other having come on May 21, 2022, against Milwaukee. Sunday’s performance also marked the first multi-homer game by a Cardinal since Albert Pujols had one on September 23, 2022.
Through three games, Gorman has gone four for nine with six RBIs, four walks and just three strikeouts.
While those struggles late last season didn’t sit well with Gorman, they did provide a defined roadmap for him this winter.
He struggled with pitches up in the zone, and he’s made mechanical adjustments to address his ability to hit that pitch, but he has also made an effort to distinguish which elevated pitches he can handle and which he can let go.
“It (stunk), but I knew what I needed to do in order to be here,” Gorman said. “I went into the offseason just kind of hungry to get there and keep it.”
Gorman’s track record showed he had standout power and the ability to hit at a high level. He entered this season having averaged a home run once every 20.82 plate appearances in his time in professional baseball.
In 2021, he hit 25 home runs, had 20 doubles and batted .279 in 119 games between Double A and Triple A. Last season in 43 games at Triple A, he hit 16 homers, five doubles and slugged .585 with .275 batting average.
“Good players are able to refocus, and that’s what we’ve seen with Gorman,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He knew the league exposed the top of the zone. He went into the offseason, found a solution for that, and came in pretty confident in all the work he put in. Had a good spring. And now we’re seeing the benefits of all the work he put in in the offseason.
“That’s a really good example of someone really taking advantage of a couple of months off and working at it. We’re seeing a player with a lot more confidence than we saw at the end of the year.”
