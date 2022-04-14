(TNS) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Amid the remnants of the messy marathon game in which the Rays fell behind early, led somewhat comfortably, went to extra innings, trailed again and eventually won 9-8 in 10 innings Tuesday was a poignant moment that seemed to mean so much more.
Chloe Grimes, a St. Petersburg girl battling cancer for the second time in her 8 3/4 years, and her mother, Jacquie, were being interviewed on the Bally Sports Sun broadcast during the third inning.
Chole had just told Tricia Whitaker that her favorite player on the Rays was Brett Phillips, noting “he has the best smile,” is always having fun and does his airplane runs.
The day already had been special for Grimes, the Rays’ Tuesday’s Champion guest from the Children’s Dream Fund.
She got to meet Phillips before the game, as he caught the first pitch she threw — and, being a softball player, quite well — and then signed her Rays jersey with WARRIOR on the back.
Chloe gave Phillips a softball and a hand-written note about how much she liked him, as well as a blue-green rubber bracelet that read, “Rally For Chloe Our Princess Warrior.” Phillips told her, “It’ll bring me good luck.”
And then Phillips — wearing the bracelet — delivered a remarkably unforgettable moment, launching a towering home run.
“Chloe,” Whitaker said, “do you know what just happened?”
With just a tad of prompting, Grimes answered, “Brett Phillips just hit a home run.”
As Chloe mimicked Phillips’ airplane move with her arms out, her mother said they couldn’t believe what had just happened.
“She was blown away,” Jacquie Grimes said. “We all were blown away. The hair on my arms stood up. That was just amazing.”
As if Phillips homering while wearing the bracelet Chloe gave him on his left arm wasn’t enough, there were other coincidences that make you go, Hmm. He hit the ball into the C-ring catwalk — as in C for Chloe — where it stayed. Then, Grimes came down from the Rays’ Club to sit in the stands with her Fossil Park softball teammates in section 122; she was wearing a jersey with her No. 22.
