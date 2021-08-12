(TNS) This is Mike Shannon’s final year in the Cardinals’ radio booth. His voice sounds sort of feeble at times, not as strong as it’s been for all those years and all those innings. Since he’s 82 years old, that’s certainly understandable.
Yet Shannon’s knowledge of baseball still shines through from time to time, as it apparently did Sunday during St. Louis’ rain-delayed 6-5 loss to Kansas City that prevented it from a series sweep and further validated all the suspicions that this is a lost season under the Gateway Arch.
“This club is not very good,” he said as they fell behind 5-1 in the sixth inning.
Look, this is baseball, where you almost never run out of time. The game’s nature assures one of that. You have 162 games that last nine innings (or seven innings in Rob Manfred’s version of a doubleheader), so there is ample time to star or stink, no matter your paycheck.
We’ve played close to 70% of the season. The Cardinals entered Tuesday night’s game in Pittsburgh as a 56-57 team. If we use Bill Parcells’ famous comment that you are what your record says you are, this is a .500 team that’s not going to do anything for the year’s remainder except maybe serve as a spoiler.
And as the late, great Sparky Anderson once raged after Padres legend Enzo Hernandez doubled in the game-winning runs during a September 1974 game that helped Sparky’s Reds off the NL West ledge for the Dodgers’ benefit, “No spoilers don’t collect no checks.”
The only thing St. Louis is collecting from this year is regret. Regret that it’s wasted a really good year from Adam Wainwright, who no longer looks like an old Adam Wainwright but the old Adam Wainwright.
Regret that the Nolan Arenado trade has turned out pretty poorly. It’s not that Arenado has been bad, because he hasn’t, but it’s that Austin Gomber is enjoying a good year for the Rockies and that Arenado might just decide to invoke his player option to test free agency.
If Arenado did, what compelling reason have the Cardinals given him to stick around? An offense that flails and fails as often as it connects? Pitchers who can’t throw strikes in pressure situations? Management that responds to needs for starting pitching by playing at the edges and acquiring the washed-up Jon Lester and J.A. Happ?
Not good enough, unless you’re into watching spectacles like All-Star Alex Reyes and no-star Justin Miller teaming up to walk in four straight runs, as they did in Thursday night’s ridiculous loss to Atlanta.
As we’ve covered in this space before, talent judgment hasn’t always been a strength of this front office, dating back to the tragic death of uber-prospect Oscar Taveras in October 2014.
Taveras was going to be this club’s right fielder for 10 years or more. Few swings in this organization at any time were sweeter than his. A dramatic pinch-homer in Game 2 of the 2014 NLCS against San Francisco was proof he could produce under the brightest lights.
His passing led to the trade that landed Jason Heyward, which helped St. Louis win 100 games in 2015. But the inability to keep Heyward long-term led to other decisions that didn’t work as well.
The Cardinals bet heavily on outfielders Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Stephen Piscotty during 2016 and 2017. All three were gone by 2018. Upon further review, bestowing big money on Brett Cecil was also a pretty awful idea.
Mike Shannon’s announcing career has less than two months remaining, barring a humongous surge by a team which doesn’t appear to have it in them this year.
