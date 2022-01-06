(TNS) With the Antonio Brown era in Tampa Bay seemingly coming to an end last weekend, the Buccaneers appear to need help at receiver with the playoffs less than two weeks away.
Lucky for them, one of the all-time best players at that position says he’s ready, willing and able to jump right in and help the Bucs defend their Super Bowl title.
It’s Terrell Owens.
OK, sure, he’s 48. But that’s only three years, seven months and 27 days older than Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who is still playing at an MVP level.
And, yeah, Owens hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010, but the Hall of Famer said on the podcast he co-hosts with fellow former NFL receiver Matthew Hatchette that he has kept himself in top physical shape and is game ready.
The Buccaneers already have clinched the NFC South title and would only need Owens’ services for the playoffs, a fact T.O. said would work in his favor.
