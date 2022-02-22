CLEVELAND — With the news breaking Sunday night that Phoenix point guard Chris Paul would be missing the next six to eight weeks due to an injured finger, immediate attention began shifting to the status of Paul’s most likely replacement.
This is because that player — former Murray State star Cameron Payne — has missed the past month of action with an injured wrist. Concern has also increased in recent days because Payne’s return has been delayed from the two weeks he supposedly was going to miss.
News out of Phoenix over the weekend began shedding light on the subject after Paul was injured Thursday night in the Suns’ last game before the All-Star break. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix reported that Payne was expected to return to the lineup this Thursday at Oklahoma City. Payne injured his right wrist as he scored a basket against Indiana late January.
This is not an unfamiliar scenario for the Suns. During last season’s Western Conference Playoffs, Payne had to take the starting role in a game for Paul after the future Hall of Famer was placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Payne responded with 29 points as the Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers.
