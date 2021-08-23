(TNS) ST. LOUIS — First came the honoring of Hall of Famer Lou Brock. Then a ceremony inducting Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, John Tudor and Bill White into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. With St. Louis hanging on by a very thin thread in the wild-card race, the Pirates have spoiled what was supposed to be a pretty special weekend around here.
A chance to honor a few franchise legends and rack up some wins against a team with one of the worst records in Major League Baseball. An opportunity for Cardinals fans to smile, reminisce and start to envision a late-season charge into the postseason.
For a variety of reasons, that has not yet happened. The Pirates have been too pesky, and they’ve spoiled the Cardinals’ celebratory plans.
On Saturday, that involved a three-run seventh inning that spurred a 5-4 victory at Busch Stadium for the Pirates’ fifth win in their past six games at Busch. Tracing back more, the Pirates have won eight of their last 11 in St. Louis since dropping the first two of 2020.
“Regardless of our record, we’re still going out there every day, playing hard and trying to win games,” said Ke’Bryan Hayes, whose two-run single in the seventh put the Pirates ahead for good. “Like [manager Derek Shelton] was telling us, there are opportunities for a lot of guys, so don’t take any of it for granted.”
That’s an appropriate segue into Shelton and opportunities. Asked in Los Angeles who has truly seized an opportunity this season, the first name out of Shelton’s mouth was David Bednar.
On Saturday, with the Pirates protecting a one-run lead, Bednar entered the game in a traditional closing role. He worked around a leadoff single, notched a strikeout and secured his first MLB save. It was the Pirates’ first since July 16.
