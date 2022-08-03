(TNS) —The Pittsburgh Pirates traded a pair of veteran pitchers who provided leadership for the starting rotation and bullpen, sending left-handed starter Jose Quintana and right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to the NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals late Monday night.

In return, the Pirates will receive right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and corner infielder Malcom Nunez, who was ranked the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 13 by Baseball America.