(TNS) —The Pittsburgh Pirates traded a pair of veteran pitchers who provided leadership for the starting rotation and bullpen, sending left-handed starter Jose Quintana and right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to the NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals late Monday night.
In return, the Pirates will receive right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and corner infielder Malcom Nunez, who was ranked the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 13 by Baseball America.
The Cardinals were searching for a starter to add to their four-man rotation after lefty Steven Matz injured his left knee fielding the ball Saturday night against Cincinnati, and Quintana fit the bill.
The 33-year-old was 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings over 20 starts this season, with 89 strikeouts and 31 walks. He pitched six or more innings five times, including a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on July 23 at PNC Park.
The Pirates signed Quintana to a one-year, $2 million contract with the promise that he could return to the starting rotation after being banished to the bullpen with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants last season. An 11-year veteran, Quintana previously pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs and has a career record of 86-85 with a 3.81 ERA.
Oviedo, 24, is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25 1/3 innings over 14 games (one start), striking out 26 and walking seven for the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was 4-2 with a 5.58 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 50 innings over 10 starts for Triple-A Memphis.
Nunez, 21, is ranked the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 13 by Baseball America. A corner infielder stuck behind Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker at third base with the Cardinals, he projects as a potential first baseman or designated hitter because of his power and bat speed.
