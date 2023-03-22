(TNS) NEW YORK — Former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino promised a St. John’s return to prominence during his introduction Tuesday as men’s basketball coach, saying a turnaround will happen “in a big way” at a program beleaguered by mediocrity the past two decades.
“Has it fallen on tough times? Yes it has. But now we’re ready to fall on great times. We’re ready to raise it up, raise this roof up, because St. John’s is going to be back. I guarantee that,” Pitino said.
The New York native, 70, is tasked with revamping a St. John’s team that has only qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times since 2002. He comes to St. John’s after leading Iona to NCAA Tournament appearanes in his three seasons with the Gaels.
Pitino won NCAA championships with Kentucky in 1996 and Louisville in 2013, the latter of which was vacated due to a sex scandal involving recruits. Pitino was fired from Louisville in 2017 amid a federal probe into fraud and corruption in college basketball.
