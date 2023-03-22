(TNS)  NEW YORK — Former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino promised a St. John’s return to prominence during his introduction Tuesday as men’s basketball coach, saying a turnaround will happen “in a big way” at a program beleaguered by mediocrity the past two decades.

“Has it fallen on tough times? Yes it has. But now we’re ready to fall on great times. We’re ready to raise it up, raise this roof up, because St. John’s is going to be back. I guarantee that,” Pitino said.

