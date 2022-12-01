SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-IRAN-USA-GET

USA's teammates celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Nov. 29 (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

(TNS) It was 3 a.m. in Lyon, France, and hundreds of Iranians were still partying at the Place Bellecour, a park in the center of town.

“I-ran! I-ran!” they chanted, waving their green, red and white flags. Their team had just eliminated the favored United States from the 1998 World Cup with a 2-1 victory in one of the most politically charged games in tournament history. The tensions ran so high that security officers labeled the match “high risk.”