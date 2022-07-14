ST. LOUIS —It’s time again for St. Louis canines to “bark” on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium when the team takes on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Sept. 4, as part of the 17th annual Purina® Pooches in the Ballpark game.
A limited number of all-inclusive tickets are on sale now and will not last long. Tickets for the only game all season where dogs can join their owners inside Busch Stadium are valid for one person and one dog, and include an exclusive pet goodie bag filled with Purina® samples, coupons and swag, as well as access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with complimentary beer, soda and water.
All four-legged ticket-holders and owners will also have the opportunity to take part in a pregame parade around the Busch Stadium warning track.
Additionally, all Pooches ticket buyers will receive a Nolan Arenado and pooch bobblehead, courtesy of Purina®.
Visit cardinals.com/pooches to purchase tickets and learn more about the day’s events and rules. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs are only allowed in designated Pooches sections and need to be at least six months old.
