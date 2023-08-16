(TNS) ST. LOUIS — The kind of game the Cardinals sure thought they would have more often unfolded Tuesday as the offense started powerfully, Dakota Hudson started well, and by the time they put the finishing touches on the evening just about everyone got involved.

Against an overmatched Oakland team and its new, well-traveled starter, the Cardinals put themselves in position to do what they have once before this season and will only have limited chances to do so again. A 6-2 victory against the Athletics on Tuesday at Busch Stadium gives the Cardinals a swing Wednesday at a series sweep at home, though it’s been an interleague series that has drawn few fans to see it.

