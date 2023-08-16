(TNS) ST. LOUIS — The kind of game the Cardinals sure thought they would have more often unfolded Tuesday as the offense started powerfully, Dakota Hudson started well, and by the time they put the finishing touches on the evening just about everyone got involved.
Against an overmatched Oakland team and its new, well-traveled starter, the Cardinals put themselves in position to do what they have once before this season and will only have limited chances to do so again. A 6-2 victory against the Athletics on Tuesday at Busch Stadium gives the Cardinals a swing Wednesday at a series sweep at home, though it’s been an interleague series that has drawn few fans to see it.
Hudson improved to 4-0 this season and continues to steadily, strongly build his case to be in the conversation for the 2024 rotation. The right-hander earned his 20th career win at Busch by holding the A’s to five hits and two runs, both of which came on a homer when the Cardinals already had a five-run cushion.
Home runs in the first inning from Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker helped create the Cardinals’ lead, and a home run by Tommy Edman in the eighth added to it.
The lineup mixed in 11 other hits to expunge any of Monday’s seesaw drama.
Arenado had four of the Cardinals’ 14 hits.
Through his 6 2/3 innings, Hudson got help from his defense with a sliding catch from Lars Nootbaar in center field and a barehanded play on a slow grounder from Arenado. Hudson pitched with a wall behind him and an offense going over the wall ahead of him. When the Cardinals opened up a four-run lead after the first inning, Hudson responded with a flawless second inning – needing only seven pitches to retire the side.
After starting the third inning with a walk and a hitter batter, Hudson regained his grip on the game by striking out consecutive batters.
He retired 11 consecutive from the third through the sixth.
Welcome back to the bigs, Spenser
Seventeen pitches into his return to the majors and first start there since 2022, Oakland right-hander Spenser Watkins had yet to get an out and trailed by three runs.
The Cardinals greeted the 30-year-old with three runs and three extra-base hits in the first inning, and by the time Watkins found his way through the maze the Cardinals had a 4-0 lead. Watkins joined the A’s active roster Monday, called up from Class AAA Las Vegas with a 3-4 record and an 8.45 ERA in 46 1/3 innings. Oakland is his third organization this season, and he’s a week removed from being claimed off waivers by the A’s as a live arm to use during a dead-end season.
Leadoff hitter Nootbaar did what leadoff hitters do and sparked the rally with a leadoff single to left field. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a double to right field that scored Nootbaar from first and put Goldschmidt safely on base for the sixth consecutive plate appearance.
Arenado drilled a 1-2 pitch from Watkins into the left-field seats – not too far from a stretch of empty sections, but not into a spot where the ball would pinball around that emptiness. Watkins’ 17th pitch of the game left Arenado’s bat at 100.2 mph and traveled an estimated 395 feet. Walker would outdistance that three batters later.
Make yourself at home, Jordan
Fresh off his three-run triple to seize Monday’s game, Walker launched a nosediving curveball in the left-field seats for the punctuation on the Cardinals’ first inning Monday.
The building continued Tuesday.
In his first two plate appearances, Walker reached base, and he scored two of the Cardinals’ runs on the way to a 5-0 lead. His solo homer in the first inning set the stage for him leading off the fourth. Watkins showed he had an approach, too. He did not put a pitch near the strike zone and walked Walker on four pitches.
A day after he turned a near pick off into a fortunate steal, Walker showed the improvement he’s made as a baserunner. Watkins had Andrew Knizner at a two-strike count, so Walker broke from first and was nearing second as Knizner connected for a double. Walker’s head start from first base allowed him to score on the double, not hold pat at third.
