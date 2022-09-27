(TNS)  — The visiting dugout had emptied, members of the St. Louis Cardinals waiting in front while Albert Pujols rounded the bases in a regular-season game for the 700th time in his major-league career. The Dodger Stadium crowd had flipped, cheering for Pujols despite him wearing the road grays. Even a few Dodgers players clapped.

It was a moment to cherish, and the first person Pujols wanted to share it with was a man sitting in the front row behind home plate. That’s where Adrián Beltré was sitting.