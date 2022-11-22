 (TNS) Astill-growing list of awards and honors earned by Albert Pujols during his remarkable career has expanded again, and it’s safe to say this addition will forever be among the most special, judging by the tears he wiped from his eyes.

The retired Pujols received the eighth installment of the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship at Saturday evening’s Musial Awards at Stifel Theatre, further linking the future Hall of Famer’s legacy to Hall of Famer and award namesake Musial.