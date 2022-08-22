(TNS) PHOENIX  With a home run that moved him within nine swings of 700, Albert Pujols surpassed a record closer to home, one originally set by Stan “The Man” Musial, a man Pujols called a friend and a Hall of Famer who defined what it meant to be a Cardinal.

In the second inning of the Cardinals’ 16-7 win Saturday at Chase Field, Pujols connected for a solo homer against Arizona lefty Madison Bumgarner. Pujols’ 691st career home run traveled to the nook of seats in deep center field — and with it trailed significant, personal and Cardinals history.