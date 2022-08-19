(TNS) ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright, two weeks shy of his 41st birthday, stopped the Colorado Rockies on three hits over seven innings Thursday in a 13-0 Cardinals victory. But Wainwright had to defer to his elders.
Albert Pujols, 42 years old, was the story of the day at Busch Stadium, achieving something he never had done in his storied career by pinch-hitting a grand slam in the third inning against former Cardinals left-hander Austin Gomber. Pujols’ homer, the 690th of his career, sixth as a pinch hitter and 16th grand slam overall, was the cherry on top of Thursday’s game.
The Cardinals already led 6-0 when Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pulled back left-handed-hitting Brendan Donovan, who had had two hits, and sent up Pujols. On the second pitch to him, a 92-mph fastball, Pujols drilled a liner just over the left-field wall for his 11th homer of the season and third in his past three games.
His 16th slam tied Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
It was Pujols’ third grand slam hit behind Wainwright, both of the previous ones coming in 2009.
The Cardinals, who are 15-3 this month, shot to 15 games over .500 at 66-51 as they swept the three-game series, beating the Rockies for the 12th consecutive time at Busch, 18th time in 19 meetings and 35th time in the past 41 games here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.