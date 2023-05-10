(TNS) CHICAGO — In his office a few hours before game time Tuesday, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol revisited the depth of the recent streak and diagnosed how the team tumbled into such a pit. The Cardinals would do several things well but out of sync, and a little thing would go wrong and the floor would fall out from under them.
“One thing (stinks),” Marmol said, “and then you lose.”
At least they can empathize with the Cubs.
If there’s a BABIP for karma, maybe it’s starting to bounce back in the Cardinals’ direction. The Chicago Cubs made a base running blunder in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Cardinals pounced. Paul DeJong’s 14th career homer at Wrigley Field cracked a tie game in the ninth inning and sent the Cardinals to a 6-4 victory Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals have a bona fide winning streak.
They’ve won three consecutive games for the first time this season, and all it took was not making the most of five walks issued by the Cubs earlier in the game but capitalizing on a misstep (or two) by the Cubs in the eighth and ninth.
