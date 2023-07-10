(TNS) SAN JOSE, Calif. — One of the most charismatic, outspoken players in modern American sport will leave the field later this year.
Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup champion and the face of this era’s U.S. women’s soccer team, announced at a press conference Saturday in San Jose that she will retire after this NWSL season.
“I could’ve just never imagined where this beautiful game would’ve taken me,” Rapinoe said during the news conference at PayPal Park. “I feel so honored to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years. It’s truly been the greatest thing that I’ve ever done.”
The U.S. women were in the Bay Area for a tune-up match Sunday against Wales before they depart for the World Cup, Rapinoe’s fourth, in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament begins July 20.
While Rapinoe’s role on this year’s team isn’t defined and she may be more of a player-coach than an on-field star, it would be her 200th appearance for the USWNT, making her the 14th American woman to reach 200 national team appearances.
“She’s had an incredible career and I have loved being her teammate along the way and will continue to love that for the rest of this summer,” said Alex Morgan, who became the 13th player to reach the 200-appearance mark last November. “She’s just a great player that has done so much for this program, so much for soccer in general, and I’m just really happy for that.”
Rapinoe’s club team, the OL Reign of Seattle, will honor her during its final game of this regular season, on Oct. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.