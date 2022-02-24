(TNS) LOS ANGELES — One of the rarest Kobe Bryant cards has set a record for the most expensive Bryant card sold.
The 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card sold for $2 million last week, according to PWCC Marketplace, an online trading card marketplace. The record sale occurred privately.
The card shows Bryant, wearing No. 8, passing a basketball in front of an emerald background. The card doesn’t have an autograph nor is it a rookie card.
The card’s condition report scores 9.5 for centering, 8.5 for edges, 8 for corners and 9 for surfaces with an overall score of 8.5 from Beckett Grading Service. According to Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC, it’s the company’s highest score.
