(TNS) — The athletics director at the University of Arkansas apologized to a University of Kentucky student journalist over an incident in which a staffer knocked his phone from his hand after Arkansas’ loss in the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday night.
A video tweeted by Kentucky Kernel photographer Jack Weaver shows a Razorbacks staffer reaching toward the camera as coach Eric Musselman left the court after Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 67-61 in the SEC quarterfinals. Weaver wrote in the tweet that Musselman “left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament. His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.