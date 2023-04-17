(TNS) MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Austin Reaves, the Lakers’ second-year guard from tiny Newark, Ark., screamed, “I’m him,” at the Lakers bench in the fourth quarter, his play 100 miles from his hometown pushing the Lakers to a 128-112 victory in Game 1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Reaves scored 14 in the fourth quarter, finding Rui Hachimura with a pinpoint behind-the-back pass for a three.

Tags

Recommended for you