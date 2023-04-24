SPORTS-BKN-GRIZZLIES-LAKERS-2-LA

The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter during Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoff series at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Wally Skalij

(TNS) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks won’t be suspended by the NBA for hitting LeBron James in the groin during Game 3 of the Lakers-Grizzlies first-round playoff game, according to a report. The league reviewed the incident and determined no further disciplinary action would be forthcoming.

The former Oregon Ducks star was guarding James down the court and used his left hand to hit the Lakers’ forward in the groin early in the third quarter of Game 3 of the first-round playoff series Saturday night. James fell to the floor in pain.

