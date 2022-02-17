(TNS) DALLAS — The Cowboys paid a confidential $2.4 million settlement in May 2016 in response to four cheerleaders’ allegations that Rich Dalrymple, the team’s longtime public relations chief, filmed them as they changed clothing inside a locker room before a 2015 event in Arlington, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Two separate voyeurism allegations, one involving the cheerleaders and the other a Cowboys senior executive, are included in the report. Dalrymple, who spent 32 years with the franchise, declined both accusations to ESPN in a statement. Dalrymple announced his retirement on Feb. 2 as senior vice president of public relations and communications.
“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in his statement to ESPN. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false.”
