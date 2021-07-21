(TNS) HOOVER, Ala. — To produce an exciting football season in front of frenzied stadiums, the Southeastern Conference has to stage one first.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Monday repeatedly urged those who are not vaccinated from COVID-19 to get that done in order to avoid the limitations and setbacks that accompanied a 2020 football season that will never be forgotten. Sankey made his remarks at the Wynfrey Hotel as SEC Media Days returned following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was the first time he addressed a room full of reporters since announcing his canceling of the league basketball tournament in Nashville on March 12, 2020.
“Let me be clear to our fans, to our coaches, to our staff members and to our student-athletes — COVID-19 vaccines are widely available,” Sankey said. “They’ve proven to be highly effective, and when people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the spread of the virus and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and to normal life.
“With six weeks to go before kickoff, now is the time to seek that full vaccination. We know nothing is perfect, but the availability and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines are an important and incredible product of science. It’s not a political football, and we need to do our part to support a healthy society.”
After eliminating games against nonconference opponents, which scratched in-state rivalries such as Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech, the SEC was able to conduct 69 of a possible 71 contests. That included Alabama’s 52-46 outlasting of Florida in the league championship in Atlanta, with only the Georgia-Vanderbilt and Ole Miss-Texas A&M games falling by the wayside.
During a stretch last August, when the Big Ten and Pac-12 were announcing the cancellations of their seasons, Sankey stood firm in being patient with his late September starting point. The Big Ten and Pac-12 eventually reversed course and elected to play.
“The potential absence of college football and the reality of an abbreviated season with limited attendance made us all realize how much we appreciate college football and what it means across our nation, but most importantly, I think we saw what it means to the young people who participate,” Sankey said. “We had to reimagine a season, how to start again after stopping, how to play the games in the COVID environment, and how to begin when a team was disrupted.
“We had to make that change happen, and I’m proud of the role the SEC played in making certain there was a 151st consecutive season of college football.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.