(TNS) LONDON — Carlos Alcarez ended Novak Djokovic’s remarkable Wimbledon success run when he fought to a stunning 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 triumph for a first title at the grass court grand slam and second at the majors on Sunday.
Alcaraz, 20, regrouped from a poor first set and saved a set point in the second to win a sensational battle of the tennis generations against his 36-year-old opponent in 4 hours 42 minutes on first match point.
He snapped Djokovic’s winning tiebreak run at the majors at 15 in the second set, and won an extraordinary fifth game in the third set which lasted 26 minutes before claiming the deciding break for 2-1 in the final set to deny Djokovic a fifth straight title at the All England Club.
It was a strong turnaround for the Spanish youngster who had crashed in straight sets against Djokovic in the recent French Open semi-finals, overwhelmed by the occasion.
Alcaraz became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era which started in 1968, behind Boris Becker (17) and Björn Borg (2-0), under the eyes of Spanish King Felipe VI who was in attendance.
He retained the world number one position ahead of Djokovic and showed that he can shine on grass, having also won the Queen’s Club tune-up event last month.
Alcaraz’ previous title at the majors came at last year’s US Open.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Alcaraz said. “It’s great to win, but even if I would have lost, I would have been really proud of myself.
“Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. I’m really, really proud of myself, the team that I have, the work that we put in everyday.”
