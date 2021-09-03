(TNS) MILWAUKEE — As he drove alone in his rental car toward south Chicago and the resumption of a season once in doubt, Adam Wainwright found a place to pull over and stretch. Back spasms seized on him on the way to a start against the White Sox, the start that would bring the Cardinals back into their 2020 season from isolation, from a coronavirus quarantine they partially spent bunkered in the same Milwaukee hotel they call home this weekend.
The Cardinals had not played in more than two weeks and pitchers had been delivered baseballs by room service to do something, anything to invigorate their arms. Internally, there was deep consternation and deeper concern how to safely use pitchers and who could handle a cold start vs. the Sox. Wainwright raised his right hand.
On the side of the road, he loosened the knot in his back and considered the weight placed on his shoulder.
“I remember thinking, ‘I’m about to set a tone for this entire season right now,’” Wainwright recalled. “This is really important.”
He finished the drive to the ballpark as a familiar rush returned. Wainwright knew with certainty what no one else could.
This was a start an ace should make — and he would, again.
“That’s a hard thing to fake,” Wainwright said Wednesday, leaning against the bat rack in the visitors’ dugout at Great American Ball Park. “Being a guy who was washed (up), who is completely done and then two years later being a guy where everyone is depending on you — that’s a really fun moment for me. I knew last year that I needed to be on every time. I know this year I need to be on every time. And that takes me back to when I was the true No. 1. There was an idea that I’m effecting three, maybe four days for the rotation with what I’m about to do on this mound. It was important. It mattered. And everybody expected that from me and needed that from me. I loved that. I love that.
“Feeling needed like that really helps.”
And it hasn’t changed in the year since or year to come.
A week, which continued Thursday with the National League Pitcher of the Month honor for August, began with a personal milestone for Wainwright and will close with a professional — one that has become a driving force for his leaning toward a 2022 return.
Wainwright, who turned 40 on Monday, and catcher Yadier Molina will make their 300th career start together, as a battery, Friday night against the Brewers. It’s the round number. And, there is a tone to set.
The Cardinals, grasping for a handle in the wild-card race, will play their next seven games against first-place teams and face a division-dominating Brewers team that won three consecutive this week to knock San Francisco out of the NL West lead.
After Molina-Wainwright, the next active tandem is Molina’s 121 starts with Carlos Martinez. In the non-Molina division there’s Boston’s Christian Vazquez with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, at 104.
Molina and Wainwright are the fourth pair to reach that number together and the first since Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan did more than 46 years ago. Lolich and Freehan have the all-time lead with 324 starts together. The Cardinals’ two birds of a feather can claim that record with health in 2022 — and Wainwright’s return. Molina has already agreed to a one-year extension for 2022 and announced his plans to retire at the end of next season. He has started dropping hints to Wainwright, casually mentioning the history they could yet share or giving him non-verbal nudges.
Three or four times a game, Molina will make eye contact with Wainwright from across the dugout and raise his eyebrows just so.
“I know what he’s thinking and he knows what I’m thinking,” Wainwright said. “He hasn’t put the full-court press on me yet.”
Within the past two weeks, the Cardinals have approached Wainwright to discuss his plans for 2022. It was a brief talk, an opening volley. More discussions are forthcoming. The club intends to have a one-year offer waiting when their ace emeritus is ready, a club source described.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.