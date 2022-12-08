SPORTS-WILLSON-CONTRERAS-ONE-BEST-OFFENSIVE-14-TB.jpg

Willson Contreras acknowledges fans' standing ovation during the first inning of the Cubs-Pirates game at Wrigley Field on July 26, 2022.

 Erin Hooley

(TNS) SAN DIEGO — The catcher who wanted a chance to sell the Cardinals on his ability to follow Yadier Molina behind the plate at Busch Stadium will get that chance.

The Cardinals have an agreement in place with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, multiple sources told the Post-Dispatch.